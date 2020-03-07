Loading articles...

Fuel tanker collides with two buses in Syria, kills 30

DAMASCUS, Syria — A fuel tank collided with two passenger buses and several other cars on a highway near the capital Damascus on Saturday, killing 30 people, Syria’s official news agency said.

SANA said the accident happened on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area, adding that a number of other people were injured.

No details were immediately available and it was not immediately clear what caused the collision. The war-devastated country marks nine years of conflict next week. It has ravaged the country’s economy and infrastructure.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Now there's a collision WB QEW west of Walkers, blocking the left lane (next to HOV).
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:57 AM
Good morning! Started off on the cool side, but slowly warming up to our guaranteed high of 4 degrees today! Expe…
Latest Weather
Read more