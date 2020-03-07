Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Driver dies after jet fuel tanker crash in Indianapolis
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 7, 2020 2:06 pm EST
INDIANAPOLIS — A truck driver who was engulfed in flames when his tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded on an Indianapolis highway ramp died Saturday, 16 days after the crash, a hospital said.
Jeffrey “Duke” Denman, 59, of Brownsburg died at the Richard Banks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health, a hospital spokesman said.
Denman told police the tanker was loaded with 4,000 gallons (15,142 litres) of jet fuel when it crashed on a ramp from Interstate 70 to I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side on Feb. 20.
Passersby extinguished the flames engulfing Denman.
Denman was driving for Zionsville-based Jet Star Inc.
In a message on Facebook, Jet Star offered condolences to Denman’s family and friends.
“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers,” the company said. “It is a sad day for the Jet Star family and all that knew `Duke.’”
{* loginWidget *}