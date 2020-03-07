Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coronavirus concerns has Tim Hortons scrapping Roll Up The Rim cups
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 7, 2020 5:36 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 7, 2020 at 6:13 pm EST
Hand holding a Tim Horton's "Roll up the rim to win" coffee cup in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard
Tim Hortons says it is scrapping plans for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The coffee-and-doughnut chain is removing all of the contest’s paper cups over health concerns around staff handling items recently gripped and sipped by customers returning them for prizes.
Tim Hortons does not identify COVID-19 as the catalyst, but says “the current public health environment” means “it’s not the right time for team members…to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths.”
The company says the $30 million worth of prizes that would have been available by rolling up the rim will be redistributed to be won through in-store purchases and on their digital app.
Tim Hortons, along with McDonald’s Canada, Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd., is also going to stop accepting reusable mugs brought in by customers amid concerns about outbreak.