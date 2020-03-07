Coronavirus concerns has Tim Hortons scrapping Roll Up The Rim cups

Tim Hortons says it is scrapping plans for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain is removing all of the contest’s paper cups over health concerns around staff handling items recently gripped and sipped by customers returning them for prizes.

Tim Hortons does not identify COVID-19 as the catalyst, but says “the current public health environment” means “it’s not the right time for team members…to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths.”

The company says the $30 million worth of prizes that would have been available by rolling up the rim will be redistributed to be won through in-store purchases and on their digital app.

Tim Hortons, along with McDonald’s Canada, Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd., is also going to stop accepting reusable mugs brought in by customers amid concerns about outbreak.