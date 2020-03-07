Coronavirus concerns cancel Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE — Coronavirus concerns have led to the cancellation of the Arctic Winter Games.

The games, which celebrate northern sports and culture from around the circumpolar world, were to begin March 16 in Whitehorse, Yukon.

The host group says it made the decision on the recommendation of Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health.

There are no current cases of the COVID-19 virus in Yukon and the risk of infection is considered low.

But the organizing committee decided that cancelling the games is the most responsible precautionary measure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press