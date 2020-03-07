B.C. announces six new cases of COVID-19

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
VANCOUVER — British Columbia has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in North Vancouver after two residents were diagnosed with the virus.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday the two residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 following an earlier diagnosis of a care worker at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.
She says the care home is now in an outbreak protocol.
Henry says the two care home residents are among six new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Saturday.
B.C. said Friday it activated a pandemics co-ordination plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 21 people in the province and is prepared to escalate the plan if needed.
Henry says of the 27 people who have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, four have recovered and three are now in hospital, with one woman in her 80s in an intensive care unit.