85 acres with climbing opportunities added to forest

CAMPTON, N.H. — Eighty-five acres with opportunities for climbing have been added to the White Mountain National Forest.

An effort led by the Rumney Climbers Association raised more than $100,000 for the land and develop a trail system and parking lot.

The property made up of steep ledges and other habitats has a connector link trail installed by the association. The U.S. Forest Service said the conservation effort opened more than 40 new climbing routes.

The deed was recorded on Feb. 21. Money was provided by individual donations, a loan from the Access Fund’s Climbing Conservation Loan Program, and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The Associated Press

