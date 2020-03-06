Loading articles...

Weekly News Quiz

Every Friday at noon, we’ll be publishing a quiz based on the week’s news. This week’s quiz features the revival of an iconic Canadian show and highly anticipated movie postponed.

Take this week’s news quiz to see how well you have been paying attention to Toronto, national and international news this week. Good luck!

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
City Streets: Taunton is CLOSED from Cochrane to Brock in Whitby.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:55 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680:
Latest Weather
Read more