Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Weather service: At least 6 tornadoes hit middle Tennessee
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 6, 2020 6:21 pm EST
NASHVILLE — At least six tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during a series of storms early this week that killed 24 people and caused massive damage, the National Weather Service in Nashville confirmed Friday.
The strongest tornado overnight into Tuesday packed winds up to 175 mph (280 kph) and lasted for eight miles (nearly 13 kilometres) in Putnam County, reaching EF-4 strength. President Donald Trump viewed damage on the ground Friday in Putnam County, where 18 deaths occurred.
Before that twister touched down, a tornado reached EF-3 strength, hitting peak winds of 165 mph (265 kph) and carving a 60-mile (95-kilometre) path across Nashville and Wilson counties.
Weaker EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; another hit Putnam County; and Cumberland County saw one as well. Humphreys County experienced an EF-1 twister.
Tornadoes also were confirmed in other parts of the state.