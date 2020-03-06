Loading articles...

Very Large Array to close for group tours to contain virus

MAGDALENA, N.M. — The National Radio Astronomy Observatory is cancelling group tours of its Very Large Array in New Mexico to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The observatory said Friday that the visitor centre and gift shop will remain open and self-guided walking tours will continue. But a semi-annual open house, guided tours and special tours for school groups will be put on hold between March 15 and May 31.

The move is meant to protect visitors and the workers who keep the facility running, Tony Beasley, the observatory director, said in a news release.

“Our first priority is the safety and health of our visitors and our staff, and these cancellations are being done to minimize the risk of exposure to this virus,” Beasley said.

Astronomers use the Very Large Array to observe natural radiowaves from distant stars and planets.

The Associated Press

