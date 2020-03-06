Vatican suspends investigative mission to Mexico over virus

MEXICO CITY — The Vatican has suspended a mission to investigate clerical abuse in Mexico due to the spreading coronavirus in Italy and most recently the Vatican, Mexico’s Episcopal Conference announced Friday.

The Vatican suspended all foreign travel after registering its first positive test, leading to the postponement of the trip that had just been announced Monday, the bishops said.

The Vatican had said that two investigators — Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the deputy secretary for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu — would be in Mexico City March 20-27. No new date for their mission was announced.

They were expected to meet abuse victims, bishops and leaders of religious orders. The two prelates were the same Vatican officials who went to Chile in 2018 to investigate one case and returned with 2,600 pages of statements from more than 60 victims. Their investigation led Pope Francis to ask for forgiveness and approve new measures to hold bishops accountable for covering up abuse.

The mission to Mexico was known to have alarmed some in the Mexican hierarchy.

Mexico, which has the second highest number of Catholics in the world, has been accumulating cases of abuse and coverups for years.

Friday’s statement said an email account set up to receive reports of clerical abuse would continue functioning for those who wanted to communicate with the Vatican’s representatives.

