UK explosives team investigating 'suspicous' device in car

LONDON — British explosives experts are investigating a “suspicious device” found in a car in Luton, around 35 miles (56 kms) north of London.

Bedfordshire Police said Friday that two men have been arrested and that a bomb disposal team is attending to the situation.

Police said one man was arrested at the scene and a second man was arrested shortly afterward.

The Associated Press

