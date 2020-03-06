Loading articles...

4 tow trucks damaged in separate fires in York Region overnight

Last Updated Mar 6, 2020 at 7:36 am EST

Police in York Region are investigating several possible cases of arson after four tow trucks caught fire overnight.

The tow trucks were in separate locations at the time of the fire — two in Richmond Hill and two in Aurora.

Police said the fires happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Friday.

The vehicles were extensively damaged in the fires.

No injuries have been reported and police said no other property was damaged in the fires.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fires or have information on the case, to contact investigators.

