Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded. That report could not be immediately confirmed.

Islamic extremists have targeted Tunisia in recent years, killing scores of people.

The Associated Press

