Police to provide update about Toronto teen who was found safe after abduction

Toronto police say they’ll provide more information today about the case of a 14-year-old boy who was found safe after an Amber Alert on Thursday.

Police allege the boy was abducted on Wednesday morning as he made his way to school as retribution for a massive “cocaine heist” executed by his stepbrother.

Investigators announced the boy had been found safe late Thursday night.

Police said the boy’s stepbrother is believed to have fled the Toronto area shortly after the alleged cocaine heist.

They said the 14-year-old boy has no connection to the criminal lifestyle.

Investigators have not yet said if any arrests were made in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

