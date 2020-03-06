Loading articles...

Ontario reports new COVID-19 case, says patient had travelled to Las Vegas

Ontario’s Ministry of Health says there is a new case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

A spokeswoman with the ministry said the patient had recently travelled to Las Vegas.

It is considered the province’s 24th case of COVID-19.

The news comes after three new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday.

The ministry said more details about the patient would be provided later on Friday.

Toronto Public Health is also scheduled to provide an update Friday on the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

