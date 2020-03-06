Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports new COVID-19 case, patient travelled to Las Vegas
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 6, 2020 7:25 am EST
Last Updated Mar 6, 2020 at 7:48 am EST
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP
Ontario’s Ministry of Health says there is a new case of the novel coronavirus in the province.
A spokeswoman with the ministry said the patient had recently travelled to Las Vegas.
It is considered the province’s 24th case of COVID-19.
The news comes after three new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday.
The ministry said more details about the patient would be provided later on Friday.
Toronto Public Health is also scheduled to provide an update Friday on the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.