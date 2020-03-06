Loading articles...

Ontario reports new COVID-19 case, patient travelled to Las Vegas

Last Updated Mar 6, 2020 at 7:48 am EST

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Ontario’s Ministry of Health says there is a new case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

A spokeswoman with the ministry said the patient had recently travelled to Las Vegas.

It is considered the province’s 24th case of COVID-19.

The news comes after three new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday.

The ministry said more details about the patient would be provided later on Friday.

Toronto Public Health is also scheduled to provide an update Friday on the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Stories

Alberta has first presumptive case of new coronavirus8 new coronavirus cases in B.C., including first case of community transmission3 new positive coronavirus cases in Ontario, including first in Peel Region
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Poor weather conditions on the QEW over the Burlington Skwyay.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
Snow is hanging out to the sw of #Toronto Toronto and the rest of the GTA will get into some flurries after 9am thi…
Latest Weather
Read more