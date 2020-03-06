Loading articles...

National employment numbers for February from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at February employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.6 per cent (5.5)

Employment rate:  61.8 per cent (61.8)

Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.4)

Number unemployed: 1,133,800 (1,124,400)

Number working: 19,189,400 (19,159,100)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.3 per cent (10.3)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.9 per cent (4.9)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.7 per cent (4.6)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

