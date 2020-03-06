Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man who drunkenly shot at deer but hit woman pleads guilty
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 6, 2020 8:55 am EST
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa man is awaiting sentencing for drunkenly firing a rifle and wounding a woman inside her home instead of a deer he’d hoped to kill.
Lee Ryals, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to reckless use of a firearm, causing injury, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Wapello County District Court records. His sentencing is set for Oct. 29 in Ottumwa.
The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office has said the 73-year-old woman was cleaning her stove on Jan. 4 last year near Ottumwa when she heard a loud noise and felt pain in the back of her head. When she saw she was heavily bleeding, she drove herself to a hospital. Doctors later removed a bullet from her head.
Authorities estimated the round travelled 124 yards (113.4 metres) from the deck of a camper that Ryals was staying in before it entered the woman’s home. Authorities said he was drunk when he pulled the trigger.