Man seriously injured in north end shooting
by News Staff
Posted Mar 6, 2020 10:53 pm EST
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
One man is in hospital following a shooting in the north end of the city.
Police say they were called to the area of Weston Road and Bradstock Road, just north of Sheppard Avenue West, just after 9 p.m. following reports of gunshots.
When they arrived on scene, police say they found a bullet hole in the window of a nearby residence and evidence of blood in an alleyway next to the plaza.
With the assistance of the K9 unit, police discovered the victim hiding nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say an altercation between the victim and at least one suspect outside a local establishment led up to the shooting.
No suspect description has been provided.
