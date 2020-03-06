Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in north end shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

One man is in hospital following a shooting in the north end of the city.

Police say they were called to the area of Weston Road and Bradstock Road, just north of Sheppard Avenue West, just after 9 p.m. following reports of gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a bullet hole in the window of a nearby residence and evidence of blood in an alleyway next to the plaza.

With the assistance of the K9 unit, police discovered the victim hiding nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an altercation between the victim and at least one suspect outside a local establishment led up to the shooting.

No suspect description has been provided.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
Clear! #SB410 south of Steeles
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:53 PM
Dropping to more seasonal low temperatures tonight. Expecting a low of -8° with a wind chill around -14! But ther…
Latest Weather
Read more