Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for February, by Canadian city

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 5.6 per cent in February. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 8.1 per cent (7.4)

— Halifax 6.6 (6.4)

— Moncton, N.B. 5.3 (5.1)

— Saint John, N.B. 7.0 (7.4)

— Saguenay, Que. 5.9 (6.1)

— Quebec 4.1 (4.1)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 4.5 (4.6)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 4.7 (5.3)

— Montreal 5.5 (6.0)

— Gatineau, Que. 4.7 (4.8)

— Ottawa 4.2 (4.2)

— Kingston, Ont. 5.2 (5.7)

— Peterborough, Ont. 6.6 (7.6)

— Oshawa, Ont. 7.0 (6.7)

— Toronto 5.4 (5.5)

— Hamilton, Ont. 4.9 (4.8)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 5.5 (5.2)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.5 (5.4)

— Brantford, Ont. 4.7 (4.3)

— Guelph, Ont. 5.1 (5.0)

— London, Ont. 4.9 (5.0)

— Windsor, Ont. 8.3 (8.3)

— Barrie, Ont. 4.3 (5.0)

— Sudbury, Ont. 5.3 (5.0)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 5.3 (5.1)

— Winnipeg 4.9 (5.2)

— Regina 6.6 (6.7)

— Saskatoon 6.5 (5.8)

— Calgary 7.4 (7.2)

— Edmonton 7.8 (8.2)

— Kelowna, B.C. 5.3 (4.2)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 4.7 (5.0)

— Vancouver 4.4 (4.5)

— Victoria 3.4 (3.5)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Toronto Bound QEW over the Burlington skyway, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 9:09am March 6. More flurries spilling into more of the GTA
Latest Weather
Read more