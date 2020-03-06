Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadiens legend Henri Richard passes away at age 84
by Sportsnet staff
Posted Mar 6, 2020 10:43 am EST
Last Updated Mar 6, 2020 at 10:46 am EST
Henri Richard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Henri Richard, who had a long and storied career in the National Hockey League as a player with the Montreal Canadiens, passed away on Friday.
Richard was 84 years old.
The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the organization's greatest legends and ambassadors, Henri Richard, this morning. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the Richard family.https://t.co/8zuCcsd2Fg
Richard starred with the Canadiens from 1955 to 1975. He was the younger brother of Maurice “The Rocket” Richard.
The native of Montreal, QC holds the record for most Stanley Cups won by an individual player with 11. Richard is also co-holder with Red Kelly for the all-time record of most games played in the Stanley Cup final with 65.
Richard served as captain of the Canadiens from the 1971-72 season to the end of the 1974-75 campaign. He was a 10-time NHL All-Star and the recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy following the 1973-74 season.
The Canadiens honoured Richard’s No. 16 jersey in 1975. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.