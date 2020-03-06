Loading articles...

Canadiens legend Henri Richard passes away at age 84

Last Updated Mar 6, 2020 at 10:46 am EST

Henri Richard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Henri Richard, who had a long and storied career in the National Hockey League as a player with the Montreal Canadiens, passed away on Friday.

Richard was 84 years old.

Richard starred with the Canadiens from 1955 to 1975. He was the younger brother of Maurice “The Rocket” Richard.

The native of Montreal, QC holds the record for most Stanley Cups won by an individual player with 11. Richard is also co-holder with Red Kelly for the all-time record of most games played in the Stanley Cup final with 65.

Richard served as captain of the Canadiens from the 1971-72 season to the end of the 1974-75 campaign. He was a 10-time NHL All-Star and the recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy following the 1973-74 season.

The Canadiens honoured Richard’s No. 16 jersey in 1975. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:15 AM
Toronto Bound QEW over the Burlington skyway, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680:
Latest Weather
Read more