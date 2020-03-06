Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Funeral to be held today for slain Quebec teen Oceane Boyer in Lachute
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 6, 2020 10:49 am EST
LACHUTE, Que. — A funeral will be held today for Oceane Boyer, a Quebec teen who was brutally killed last week.
Parents and relatives of the 13-year-old girl are receiving condolences this morning ahead of an 11 a.m. funeral at St. Anastasie church in Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal.
More than 300 people lined up outside the church to pay respects to Oceane’s parents, brother and sister.
Many had tears in their eyes and there were a lot of children and teenagers present.
Lyne Morel, one of the victim’s relatives, says everyone is still in shock, but they are also touched by the outpouring of support for Oceane’s grieving parents, Caroline Sarrazin and Francis Boyer.
A man described as a friend of the family, Francois Senecal, was charged with first-degree murder one week ago in Boyer’s killing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.
The Canadian Press
