Loading articles...

Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested COVID-19 positive

MIAMI — Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state.

The Florida Department of Health said Friday evening that the two patients who died were in their 70s and had travelled overseas. One of them was a man with underlying health issues in Santa Rosa County, in Florida’s Panhandle, according to the statement.

It said the second death was that of an elderly person in the Fort Myers area.

Florida also raised on Friday the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the new virus strain, from four to seven.

Officials had previously announced five Florida residents who had been travelling in China have also been quarantined elsewhere after testing positive for the virus.

Florida authorities are announcing both people who have tested positive for the virus in the state as well as Florida residents who have tested positive elsewhere, and who may be part of other state tallies.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
Clear! #EB401 express approaching Kennedy Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:53 PM
Dropping to more seasonal low temperatures tonight. Expecting a low of -8° with a wind chill around -14! But ther…
Latest Weather
Read more