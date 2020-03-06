Loading articles...

FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky

An FBI agent serving a federal arrest warrant in Kentucky early Friday was wounded in a shooting, authorities said.

One suspect also was wounded in the shooting, the FBI office in Louisville said in a statement.

The shooting is being investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. Authorities will thoroughly review the shooting as expeditiously as possible, the statement said.

No further details were immediately released.

The Associated Press

