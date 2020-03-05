Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Via Rail service to resume between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa this weekend
by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted Mar 5, 2020 6:10 am EST
Last Updated Mar 5, 2020 at 6:19 am EST
A Protester walk near closed train tracks in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as they protest in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Via Rail says it will be resuming service to eastern Ontario this weekend.
The company says most routes between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal will be back up and running as of Saturday.
Two specific trains will resume full service on Sunday.
Via says as service ramps up, it will be calling back most of the one-thousand workers it laid off during a series of blockades that shut down rail traffic for most of February.
The blockades were held in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en People, who oppose a natural gas pipeline project running through their traditional territory.