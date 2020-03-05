Via Rail service to resume between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa this weekend

Via Rail says it will be resuming service to eastern Ontario this weekend.

The company says most routes between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal will be back up and running as of Saturday.

Two specific trains will resume full service on Sunday.

Via says as service ramps up, it will be calling back most of the one-thousand workers it laid off during a series of blockades that shut down rail traffic for most of February.

The blockades were held in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en People, who oppose a natural gas pipeline project running through their traditional territory.