Get into the swing of spring this weekend in Toronto

With the first full weekend of March upon us it’s easy to imagine spring right around the corner. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and you’ll be able to head outdoors because there’s plenty to do in the sunshine this weekend.

Also, a reminder that clocks spring forward an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, marking the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Events

Happy Anniversary, Toronto!

It may not be a milestone birthday but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth celebrating. Toronto turns 186 this weekend and to mark the occasion why not head down to Nathan Phillips Square for a two-day festival. Grab some tasty bites at a variety of food trucks, check out more than 90 local vendors selling unique and interesting items, and take in some live music and dancers. Plus, there’s always skates to rent so you do a few laps before the rink starts to melt. For more details click here.

Toronto Vintage Clothing Show

What’s old can be new again — to you at least. Start your spring cleaning with your closet and then head on down to the Vintage Clothing Show to replace some of your tired out fashions with some amazing and timeless garments. Everything from clothing to accessories to jewelry will be on sale and you’re sure to find something you like regardless of your style. You might even find a beautiful vintage designer piece. For times and location click here.

Downsview Park’s Nature Connection

With spring just around the corner why not take the time to connect with nature this Sunday? Head to Downsview Park for a two-hour nature-themed program that will get you and your family exploring the natural world and everything it offers. Participants under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. It’s a free event! This program may take place on rough trails, strollers are not recommended. And please leave your pets at home.

Beach Bash in the 6ix

There may not be snow on the ground but it’s far from beach weather in the GTA … or is it? If you can’t wait to throw on some shorts and drink something with a fancy umbrella in it then head on down to the Ripley’s Aquarium this weekend for Beach Bash in the 6ix! On Saturday the Aquarium, situated at the base of the CN Tower, will be transformed into a tropical paradise, complete with a fully-loaded cash bar, food stations and music by DJ Shamz. Get your beach on next to some of the city’s most exotic sea creatures. Just please don’t jump into the tanks. This is a 19+ event and tickets are required.

Women At Play(s)

Kick off Women’s History Month by showing your support for Canadian women in the arts this weekend at the RED Sandcastle Theatre. Woman At Play(s) is a festival of one act plays written by Canadian female playwrights, directed by female directors with all female characters. The festival is comprised of six one act plays, 10-20 minutes each, ranging in comedic and dramatic tone. The plays cover such diverse topics as ageism, supernatural events, existence, societal perspectives, and identity. For show times, click here.

Transit

Partial Line 1 closure

Subways won’t be running on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations this weekend due to track work. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running.