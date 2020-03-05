Loading articles...

Reports: High-speed train derails in eastern France

PARIS — French media reports say one of France’s vaunted high-speed trains has derailed Thursday during a trip from the east of the country to Paris, causing some injuries, but train operator SNCF isn’t confirming it.

The SNCF said it is gathering information. Passengers told French media they felt a bang on the train before it slowed and stopped.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:42 AM
A good reminder if you're about to head out on our wide open roads this morning.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
Good Thursday morning #Toronto GTA. There is a bit of a chill this morning with brisk nw wind. The wind will settl…
Latest Weather
Read more