Loading articles...

Teachers' unions move ahead with job action despite new government offer

Teachers from across Ontario protest at Queen's Park amid a province-wide strike on Feb. 21, 2020. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

TORONTO — Two of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions will go ahead with provincewide strikes today despite government movement during contentious contract talks.

Teachers in the province’s French and English Catholic school systems say they’re going ahead with plans to walk off the job in all schools.

Meanwhile some public high school teachers will also hold a walkout at nine school boards as part of their union’s ongoing series of rotating, one-day strikes.

The job action comes after the government capitulated on its earlier demands to increase class sizes and requirements for mandatory e-learning.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the change should prompt all four major teachers’ unions to return to the bargaining table.

Union members from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association are planning a demonstration at the provincial legislature, which is set to get underway this morning.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Good Morning! EB 401 at Weston express, the right lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
Good Thursday morning #Toronto GTA. There is a bit of a chill this morning with brisk nw wind. The wind will settl…
Latest Weather
Read more