NewsAlert: Manitoba government changes course, adopts carbon tax
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 5, 2020 11:15 am EST
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media during day two of the Liberal Cabinet Retreat in Winnipeg on January. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma
WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government has changed course and is introducing a carbon tax.
Premier Brian Pallister says his government will enact a $25-per- tonne tax, starting July 1, and will lower the provincial sales tax by one point to six per cent.
Pallister originally planned a $25-per-tonne levy in 2017, but withdrew it when the federal government said it was not high enough.
The federal government then imposed its own tax on Manitoba and three other provinces, and that tax is set to rise to $50 a tonne by 2022.
Manitoba is challenging the federal tax in court, although a date for the hearing has not been set.
Pallister says Manitoba has a thorough plan to reduce emissions, including its carbon price, and Ottawa should respect it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}