From Raptors swag to playing guitar with a Leaf, Lumineers bring the party to Toronto

Getting concert tips from a Toronto Maple Leaf? Check! Repping the Toronto Raptors on stage? Check. Getting a certified gold album in Canada? Check. Playing two energy filled nights at the Scotia Bank Arena? Check.

All of those things happened in a whirlwind 48 hours for the group The Lumineers.

Take a look at this:

That is Toronto Maple Leafs’ Tyson Barrie with Wes of the Lumineers practicing his guitar skills.

Barrie joked that “There’s only one rule. You come to my house, you wear my jersey.”

Then, just a few hours later, The Lumineers were on stage rocking their own custom Raptors jerseys that pay homage to their #1 album ‘III.’

While the band was in Toronto, they were presented with their first gold certification for the new album.

The group has found continued success in Canada. This latest recognition follows their 2012 self-titled debut, certified triple platinum in Canada, and the platinum 2016 album ‘Cleopatra.’

The band has two Canadian dates left on their tour:

Mar 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mar 7 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre