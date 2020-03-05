Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was unchanged at $5.2220 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .60 cent at $3.85 a bushel; May oats rose 2 cents at $2.7060 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 2.20 cents at 8.95 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was fell 1.02 cents at $1.10 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .08 cent at $1.3402 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.12 cents at .6482 a pound.

The Associated Press

