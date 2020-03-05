Loading articles...

Former UAW president Gary Jones charged with corruption

DETROIT — Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million.

Gary Jones, who quit his post in November, has been under scrutiny for months. Agents conducted a public search of his suburban Detroit home last summer. Key allies also have pleaded guilty as part of the government’s sweeping corruption probe.

Jones was charged with conspiracy in a document titled a criminal “information,” which signals that a guilty plea is likely.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
SB 400 approaching Sheppard, the left lane remains blocked with a collision. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
Good Thursday morning #Toronto GTA. There is a bit of a chill this morning with brisk nw wind. The wind will settl…
Latest Weather
Read more