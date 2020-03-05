Loading articles...

Did Super Tuesday really just end the democratic primary?

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In today’s Big Story podcast, a week ago there were six legitimate contestants for the democratic nomination in the United States. Today there are basically two—and according to a lot of pundits, there’s really only one: Joe Biden, back from the campaign scrap heap to champion the moderates.

How did that happen so quickly? What does it mean for this fall’s election? Can Bernie Sanders claw his way back to the top? What the heck happened to Elizabeth Warren? And to Canadians…what’s the difference between them all? And would any U.S. president—even a second term of Donald Trump—materially change the relationship between the two countries?

GUEST: Ryan Hurl, political science, University of Toronto

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Good Morning! EB 401 at Weston express, the right lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
Good Thursday morning #Toronto GTA. There is a bit of a chill this morning with brisk nw wind. The wind will settl…
Latest Weather
Read more