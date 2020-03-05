CP NewsAlert: Eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C., but province says jump expected

VICTORIA — British Columbia has announced eight new cases of COVID-19, but the provincial health officer says the additional cases are not surprising.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says four of the new cases are people with close household contacts of previously announced cases.

Two other cases involve people who recently returned from Iran — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s who live in the same household.

Henry says a resident of Seattle visiting family in B.C. has also tested positive.

She says the other case was picked up through the province’s ongoing influenza testing, and officials are now trying to determine what the source of the woman’s infection is because she has not been contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 and she has not travelled.

There are now 21 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 13 of those cases linked to travel to Iran.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press