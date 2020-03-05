Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bell Media signs Quibi deal, announces shows for the upcoming streaming platform
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 5, 2020 11:08 am EST
Bell Media president Randy Lennox, poses for a photograph in Toronto on Monday, November 18, 2019.Bell Media says it is has formed a partnership with the star-studded, mobile streaming platform Quibi that is due to debut in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
TORONTO — Bell Media says it is has formed a Canadian partnership with the star-studded, mobile streaming platform Quibi that will roll out next month.
The telecommunications company says Quibi launches in Canada on April 6 with subscriptions priced at $6.99 per month or $9.99 per month for an ad-free version.
Bell Media says CTV News and TSN will produce two daily shows for the platform, which will also carry programming from Steven Spielberg, Idris Elba and Chrissy Teigen.
The Los Angeles-based Quibi bills itself as a mobile-first media platform that will deal in short-form video entertainment from marquee names that’s meant to be watched only on smartphones.
Quibi, which is short for quick bites, will feature episodes of shows that clock in at 10 minutes or less.
Quibi has raised more than $1 billion in funding from Sony Pictures Entertainment, WarnerMedia, Disney, Viacom and NBC Universal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.