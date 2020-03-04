Loading articles...

Woman with presumed case of COVID-19 in critical condition in B.C.

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 7:17 pm EST

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario now has 20 cases of the novel coronavirus, with two new people added to the tally today.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

A woman in her 80s with a presumptive case of the novel coronavirus is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the woman recently returned from Hong Kong and India.

It is the 13th case of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

More to come

