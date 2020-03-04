Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Woman with presumed case of COVID-19 in critical condition in B.C.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 4, 2020 7:30 pm EST
Provincial Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to the media at the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday, March 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
VICTORIA — A woman in her 80s with a presumptive case of the novel coronavirus is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the woman developed symptoms a couple of days after returning from Hong Kong and India about one week ago.
It is the 13th case of COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing Canada’s total number of infections to 34.
Henry says the woman was part of a group tour in India alongside other Canadians who returned to regions outside B.C. and health officials will contact them for testing and monitoring.
Among the 12 other people in British Columbia who have tested positive for the virus, Henry says four have fully recovered and three no longer have symptoms but remain in isolation.
The remainder are considered to be in stable condition and are also in isolation at home.
“The risk is changing day by day globally and we are continuing to monitor carefully,” Henry told a news conference at the legislature.
“Within British Columbia the risk still remains very low.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.
The Canadian Press
