22 vehicles vandalized in East York underground parking garage

Police are investigating after more than 20 vehicles were broken into at an East York apartment building.

Residents of 100 Gamble Avenue, in the Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive area, woke up Wednesday morning to find that 22 vehicles in the underground parking lot had been vandalized overnight.

No injuries were reported.

Residents say this is the second time vehicles have been damaged in the last four months and that the underground parking garage is supposed to be secure overnight.

Manny, who lives in the building, said his vehicle was damaged in both instances.

“It’s pretty bad … everything is a mess. The management should be taking care of this kind of situation,” he explained. “Everybody’s mad.”

Another resident said both he and his wife’s vehicles were damaged overnight but not much was stolen.

“They went through everything – glove compartment, arm rest, trunks, back seats … They were probably looking for cash,” he explained.

Some residents say they are now concerned for their own safety and are calling on building management to increase security in the building.

“It’s not really the first time of this happening and the thing is, today it’s your car, another day it’s your home. We want to feel safe,” Murat, whose car was damaged, explained to 680 NEWS.

Another reason the residents say they feel unsafe is that it appears the suspect in this case may have committed the mass vandalism alone, meaning they had to be down in the parking lot for some time unseen.

Police are asking the victims of the vehicle break ins to contact investigators.