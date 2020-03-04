Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trudeau creates cabinet committee to deal with coronavirus
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 4, 2020 8:27 am EST
Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 8:33 am EST
Workers wearing protective gears prepare to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a market in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 24, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created a new cabinet committee to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, which began in China but now has spread around the world.
The COVID-19 cabinet committee will complement the work being done by the government’s incident response group.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will chair the group, while Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos will be vice-chair.
The other members will include Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough.
Kirsty Duncan, deputy leader of the government in the House of Commons, will also be a core participant of the meetings.
Canada now has 33 cases of the new coronavirus, most of them in Ontario.