Tractor-trailer separates, crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer crash took down a hydro pole near Martin Grove Road and Highway 409.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Belfield Road East.

Police said the tractor-trailer was making a turn when somehow the trailer separated from the cabin and rolled into the hydro pole, knocking down three transformers.

The crash caused an oil spill from the transformers.

Hydro crews are at the scene.

Police said the road will be closed until at least 7 a.m.