Loading articles...

Tractor-trailer separates, crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 6:09 am EST

The trailer of a tractor-trailer crashes into a hydro pole on Belfield Road East in Etobicoke on March 4, 2020. CITYNEWS

Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer crash took down a hydro pole near Martin Grove Road and Highway 409.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Belfield Road East.

Police said the tractor-trailer was making a turn when somehow the trailer separated from the cabin and rolled into the hydro pole, knocking down three transformers.

The crash caused an oil spill from the transformers.

Hydro crews are at the scene.

Police said the road will be closed until at least 7 a.m.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
EB Gardiner approaching Spadina, the right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Parklawn. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:19 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Above average temperatures once again for #Toronto GTA. Chance of showers or flurries. More…
Latest Weather
Read more