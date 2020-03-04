Loading articles...

Tow truck driver injured in North York shooting

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 10:59 pm EST

Police are investigating after a tow truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

One person is in hospital following a shooting in North York.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m. they were called to the area of Leslie Street and Highway 401.

Police say the victim made their own way to North York General Hospital for treatment.

The victim is described as a tow truck driver but it’s uncertain if the shooting is related to an ongoing turf war between rival tow truck operators across the GTA.

Police have secured a tow truck with multiple bullet holes in its door on a nearby overpass.

The victim is said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

