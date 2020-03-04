Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
TCDSB cancels all trips to Europe over COVID-19 concerns
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 4, 2020 5:00 am EST
Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 5:01 am EST
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP
The Toronto Catholic District School Board says it’s cancelling all trips to Europe over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The board issued a statement saying parents had been expressing worries about the trips as the number of global cases of the virus known as COVID-19 continues to climb.
Yesterday, officials in Ontario reported two new cases in the province, bringing the total to 20.
A total of 33 cases have been confirmed across the country.