TCDSB cancels all trips to Europe over COVID-19 concerns

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 5:01 am EST

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says it’s cancelling all trips to Europe over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The board issued a statement saying parents had been expressing worries about the trips as the number of global cases of the virus known as COVID-19 continues to climb.

Yesterday, officials in Ontario reported two new cases in the province, bringing the total to 20.

A total of 33 cases have been confirmed across the country.

