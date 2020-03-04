Loading articles...

Survey: U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in February

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs last month, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe.

Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Finch, two lanes are blocked with a stalled truck. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Clouds will take charge again and still the chance of a few showers or flurries. Mild today/tomorrow. Snow possible…
Latest Weather
Read more