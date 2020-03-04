Police 'extremely concerned' for 14-year-old abducted boy

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who they say was abducted early Wednesday morning.

Police say Shammah Jolayemi was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at around 8:25 a.m.

Jolayemi is described as five-foot-11 to six-feet with a slim build and short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoody and grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, a shinny black coat and black and yellow Air Jordans.

Police say a vehicle of interest was spotted when the boy was last seen. It is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front brush bar with round fog lights.

Police say they would also like to speak with Jolayemi’s stepbrother, Olalekan Osikoya.

“Police are extremely concerned for his safety and urge anyone who recognizes him, or has any information about his whereabouts, to contact officers,” investigators said in a release late Wednesday night without elaborating on why it took so long to release the news about the missing teen.