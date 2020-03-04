Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario investigating 102 people for coronavirus, no new positive cases
by News staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 4, 2020 11:23 am EST
Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 11:34 am EST
A healthcare professional adjusts her mask during a demonstration of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procedures at Toronto Western Hospital on October 17, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Health officials in Ontario are now investigating 102 cases of the novel coronavirus — a sharp increase from 45 cases on Tuesday.
However, no new positive cases of the virus were reported in the province’s latest update on Wednesday.
So far, there have been 20 cases confirmed in Ontario. Of those cases, three have been fully resolved and the remaining 17 are in self-isolation at home.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created a new cabinet committee to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Canada now has 33 cases of the new coronavirus in total, most of them in Ontario.
