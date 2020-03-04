Ontario investigating 102 people for coronavirus, no new positive cases

Health officials in Ontario are now investigating 102 cases of the novel coronavirus — a sharp increase from 45 cases on Tuesday.

However, no new positive cases of the virus were reported in the province’s latest update on Wednesday.

So far, there have been 20 cases confirmed in Ontario. Of those cases, three have been fully resolved and the remaining 17 are in self-isolation at home.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created a new cabinet committee to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Canada now has 33 cases of the new coronavirus in total, most of them in Ontario.