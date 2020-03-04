Loading articles...

Ontario budget to be delivered March 25

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 9:10 am EST

Ontario Minister of Finance Rod Phillips delivers remarks at the Canadian Club Toronto, in Toronto on Oct., 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Ontario’s finance minister says the budget will be delivered March 25.

It will be the Progressive Conservative government’s second budget.

Their first, last year, was widely panned by critics as cut after cut emerged in a near-daily stream in the weeks after the document was tabled.

Then-finance minister Vic Fedeli was shuffled out of the portfolio not long after, replaced by Rod Phillips.

Phillips says the budget will “stay the course” in terms of the government’s plan to balance the budget by 2023.

He says the budget will be a plan to create opportunity for regions across the province to grow.

