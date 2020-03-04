Loading articles...

Met Opera institutes 14-day quarantine for some due to virus

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2014, file photo, pedestrians make their way in front of the Metropolitan Opera house at New York's Lincoln Center. The Metropolitan Opera has instituted quarantines for artists and employees traveling to New York from areas impacted by the new coronavirus. (AP Poto/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera has instituted quarantines for artists and employees travelling to New York from areas affected by the new coronavirus.

Diane Zola, an assistant general manager at the Met, sent an email to artist managers on Tuesday mandating a “self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days upon arriving in New York from any one of the countries designated by the U.S. Center for Disease Control. These countries currently are China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Hong Kong.”

Zola instructed managers that their clients may need to change travel plans in order to allow either 14 days after arrival in New York before the start of rehearsals, or a late start to rehearsals.

“We do not plan on penalizing your artists financially for making these changes in their plans,” she wrote.

The current outbreak began in China, but it is ebbing there, and Italy, Iran and South Korea are confronting fast-growing clusters of the disease. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - NB 410 north of Steeles. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:50 PM
Back to sunshine for Thursday in #Toronto! Soak in that vitamin D. Winds will be lighter than today
Latest Weather
Read more