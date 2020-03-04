Loading articles...

Man shot in Oakwood Village

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 7:07 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in Oakwood Village Wednesday evening.

Toronto police were called to Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road just before 6 p.m.

The gunshot victim was found on the scene and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on any suspect information at this time.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - NB 410 north of Steeles. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:50 PM
Back to sunshine for Thursday in #Toronto! Soak in that vitamin D. Winds will be lighter than today
Latest Weather
Read more