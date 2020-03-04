Loading articles...

Latest Bond movie release pushed back to November amid coronavirus outbreak

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 1:09 pm EST

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file photo of actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie 'Spectre' in Berlin, Germany. The release of the James Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus. MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn/File)

Those on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the latest James Bond movie will have to wait a little longer.

The release of the 007 film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.

MGM, Universal Pictures and producers have made the decision after a “thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace” to postpone the films release until November, with the UK release set for Nov. 12 and a U.S. launch on Nov. 25.

It was originally set to be released on April 2 in Britain and April 10 in North America.

The film had already cancelled its planned Beijing premiere and promotional tour last week amid due to coronavirus concerns.

Fans called on the producers to delay the film’s release in an open letter earlier this week, saying the health and well-being of fans was more important.

The 25th installment in the Bond series, directed by Cary Fukunaga, will see Daniel Craig return to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes also return as cast members while Rami Malek plays the villain.

The last Bond film “Spectre” was released at the end of 2015.

With files from the Associated Press

