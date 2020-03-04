Global markets mixed ... Virus hammers business travel ... Lego says virus not stopping growth plans for China

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed today after Wall Street sank despite an emergency U.S. interest cut aimed at defusing fears the virus outbreak might stunt global economic activity. London opened lower today while Germany advanced. France shed 0.2%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% while the Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.2%. Wall Street is expected to open higher today, with the S&P futures up 1.5% and Dow futures up 1.6%.

UNDATED (AP) — A steep drop in business trips is dealing a gut punch to a travel industry already reeling from the virus outbreak. Amazon has told its nearly 800,000 workers to postpone any non-essential travel. Swiss food giant Nestle told its 291,000 employees to limit domestic business travel and halt international travel until March 15. Industry events like the Geneva Motor Show have been cancelled, and companies including Twitter have told employees to work at home. The Global Business Travel Association estimates the virus is costing the business travel industry $47 billion per month.

UNDATED (AP) — Some airlines and hotels are adjusting their usual cancellation policies as the fast-spreading coronavirus forces travellers to reconsider their trips. Several major airlines are waiving future change fees for tickets bought in the next two weeks. And more people are buying travel insurance that allows them to cancel a trip for any reason. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is recommending avoiding all nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, and says older adults or those with chronic medical conditions should postpone travel to Japan.

GENEVA (AP) — Dozens of countries are voting today on a key committee of the U.N.’s World Intellectual Property Organization to choose its next director general. The full WIPO gets the final say in May but has never rejected a committee nominee since the agency was created in 1967. There are candidates from five countries, including China. But top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro have spoken out against China’s candidate, veteran WIPO official Weng Binyang.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Lego says its earnings rose last year and that it has so far avoided major damage from the coronavirus. The Danish toy company posted a 3% rise in net profit. CEO Niels B. Christiansen says the group is weathering the virus outbreak’s disruption to supply chains as it largely produces regionally for its markets. Lego also says the virus outbreak is not stopping its plans to open an additional 80 stores in China, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

